Blogs
June 5, 2018 6:18 am

The new Fresh Mornings team meets Cornwall’s Police Chief

By Corus Radio
104.5 Fresh Radio/Youtube
A A

via GIPHY

Chelsea and I have been on a mission to meet as many people as we possibly could during our first week in Cornwall.

So of course, we thought it would be a good idea to get to know Cornwall Police Chief Dan Parkinson. Little did we know, he did a little digging into our history… and apparently I didn’t pass the test with flying colours.

via GIPHY

© 2018 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andreas Pandikiu
Arrest
Chelsea & The Panda
Chelsea Lacroix
Cornwall
Police Chief

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News