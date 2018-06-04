Surrey Fire chief raising alarm over outdoor wood-burning fire pits

Despite being banned in most communities across Metro Vancouver, wood-burning fire pits are sold everywhere.

Such fire pits are also banned in Surrey, but Fire Chief Len Garis says that hasn’t stopped people from using them anyway.

“Year to date, we’ve had double the outdoor fires that we saw last year,” Garis said. “It’s a good time to be asking people to be more diligent about what they’re doing with the outdoor environment.”

Garis said the pits can be extremely dangerous, especially under dry conditions. He said the recent incident that claimed the life of a 13-year-old in Terrace is a perfect example of how dangerous wood-burning pits can be.

“The diligence that is required around these devices can’t be overemphasized in terms of safety for the environment but also safety for individuals.”

He said propane or charcoal are much better options.