Drivers of motorcycle, vehicle dead after collision in Brampton
Peel Paramedics say two people are dead after a crash in central Brampton on Monday.
Police and paramedics said the crash happened at around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East.
A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics told Global News the drivers of the vehicle and the motorcycle died at the scene.
Investigators from the major collision bureau have been called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers are investigating the possibility the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical-related episode before the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.
