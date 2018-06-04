Drivers of motorcycle, vehicle dead after collision in Brampton

Peel Paramedics say two people are dead after a crash in central Brampton on Monday.

Police and paramedics said the crash happened at around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East.

A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics told Global News the drivers of the vehicle and the motorcycle died at the scene.

Double fatal crash involving a car & motorcycle on Queen St west of Bramalea Rd in #Brampton. Drivers of both vehicles pronounced dead. Major Collision Bureau arriving. @Peel_Paramedics @OPSEU277 @BPFFA1068 @BramptonFireES pic.twitter.com/lkTajZSD4w — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) June 5, 2018

Investigators from the major collision bureau have been called in to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers are investigating the possibility the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical-related episode before the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.