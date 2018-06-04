Crime
Bradford man facing assault, choking charges after domestic dispute

South Simcoe Police cruisers outside of the service's station in Bradford.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A 33-year-old man is facing assault and choking charges after a domestic dispute in Bradford.

South Simcoe police were dispatched to a home in Bradford at around 11:30 p.m. on June 1, after receiving a call from a teenager regarding a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they discovered the suspect sitting in his garage. Officers found his 40-year-old wife inside the house suffering from head injuries.

Police say the woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police arrested her husband. The Bradford man is now facing assault and choking charges.

Police also seized a rifle and ammunition as a result of the call.

According to police, the man was transported to the South Division. He was later released to a relative on a promise to appear in court and undertaking.

