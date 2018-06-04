Middlesex OPP lay charges after man allegedly stole fuel, drove drunk, fled from police

A 41-year-old man from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation is facing a handful of charges after reports of someone stealing fuel from a gas station, drinking and driving, and fleeing from police.

Middlesex OPP say an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction at roughly 4 p.m. on Friday.

Members of the Middlesex County OPP, Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police and the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation police conducted general patrols for the suspect vehicle, described as a dark-coloured sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Moments later, police received a traffic complaint of a vehicle matching that description driving erratically on Longwoods Road, near Delaware.

Police intercepted the vehicle on Muncey Road and used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle and then arrest the driver.

Police allege the driver was involved in stealing fuel from a gas station, that the vehicle was taken without consent from the owner, and that the driver had been drinking.

The suspect is charged with flight from police, theft under $5,000, dangerous driving, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and take motor vehicle without consent.

With files from 980 CFPL’s Jacquelyn LeBel.