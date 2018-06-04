UK police tip leads to arrest of Kitchener man on child-luring charges

A Kitchener man has been charged with luring a child after Waterloo police were given a tip by British police.

Waterloo police say their British counterparts provided them with info that a 36-year-old Kitchener man was communicating with children and adults in a teen chat room.

The man was allegedly trying to obtain children for a sexual purpose, police said.

Police have charged the man with luring a child and two counts of agreement/arrangement sexual offence against a child.