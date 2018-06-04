Peterborough driver flees scene of two-vehicle crash on Lansdowne Street West

A Peterborough man faces charges after fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. two vehicles collided on Lansdowne Street West in front of the Burger King restaurant. The occupants in one vehicle suffered minor injuries but the driver of another vehicle fled on foot.

Witnesses who called police claim the suspect vehicle was “driving at high rates of speed, swerving in and out of traffic and braking rapidly.”

“The same male was also seen by witnesses fleeing the scene of the accident,” police said Monday.

Police said they identified a suspect and later located him at a Ford Street residence. However, police said the man refused to allow officers entry into the residence.

“A warrant was issued and officers entered the home on the warrant and placed the male under arrest,” police said.

Dylan Lucas Brightman, 24, of Ford Street, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.