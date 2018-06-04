PC candidate Roshan Nallaratnam under investigation after allegedly making threats during campaign: police

Toronto Police have confirmed Ontario Progressive Conservative party candidate and police officer Roshan Nallaratnam is facing a professional standards investigation after allegedly making threats during the election campaign.

The NDP released a statement Monday morning which said that Nallaratnam, PC candidate for the Scarborough-Guildwood riding, allegedly threatened a Tamil community member when asked why he was avoiding debates.

READ MORE: What’s the cost of Doug Ford’s promises?

In an email written in Tamil, Nallaratnam allegedly called the member a “f**ker” and threatened him “not to do anything nasty campaigning against me” and also, “I will teach you something after the election.”

The NDP said the alleged email was sent to 96 people, including many from the Tamil community.

“The ominous threat is even more chilling given that Nallaratnam is a Toronto Police Officer,” the statement said. “Will Doug Ford denounce this unacceptable behaviour from his candidate, and demand Nallaratnam apologize for his abusive language and threat?”

.@TPSOperations confirm Scarborough-Guildwood @OntarioPCParty candidate RoshanNallaratnam is facing a professional standards investigation after alleged threats made during the campaign. Party says they are looking into it. #onpoli #OnElxn @globalnewsto — Jamie Mauracher (@JamieMauracher) June 4, 2018

When asked about the situation at a campaign event in Scarborough Monday morning, leader Doug Ford said elections get heated but that his party is staying positive.

“We’re staying positive on this campaign, we’re going to make sure we deliever transit to the people of Scarborough, that’s what they care about,” he said.

He then diverted to pointing out various campaign promises such as lower gas prices.

When asked a follow up question in regard to Nallaratnam, who was standing behind Ford at the press conference looking visibly unphased, Ford told reporters the party would have to “look into it.”

READ MORE: Doug Ford says he’s in favour of gun control after Liberals release audio

A spokesperson for the PC Party reiterated they were looking into it when Global News contacted them for comment.

In a statement released by the Liberals Monday morning, the party said Ford must fire Nallaratnam.

“Doug Ford must remove his candidate in Scarborough-Guildwood after news Toronto Police has launched an investigation into threats he made during the campaign.”

“Allegations of intimidation and retribution by a member of our police services and a candidate for high office needs to be taken with the utmost seriousness. It is incumbent on Ford to demonstrate his standards,” the statement continued.

Global News contacted Nallaratnam for comment but has yet to receive a response by time of publication.

On his PC party candidate page, it says Roshan has served as a Toronto police officer for the past nine years.

—With files from Jamie Mauracher