Chase RCMP try to identify man killed by train

RCMP are trying to identify a man who was struck and killed by a train in Chase late last week.

The incident happened last Friday shortly after 4:30 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a train, roughly five kilometres west of Chase.

Police said the victim had been walking on the railway tracks before being struck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said there was no identification on the man and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The victim was Caucasian, 50-60 years of age, slim build, short grey hair with a short moustache and blue eyes.

Police said he was wearing blue shorts, yellow T-shirt, a black zip-up fleece jacket and sandals.

RCMP said the man was seen earlier in the day near the intersection of Shuswap Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Chase.