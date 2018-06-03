Peterborough Gutsy walk hopes to raise $22,000 for education, research on Crohn’s and colitis disease

14-year-old Callyn Connolly and his 10-year-old brother Kohen are diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. The two brothers have decided to participate in and are honorary chairpersons of the Peterborough Gutsy Walk, a five-km walk that begins at the Peterborough Zoo, continues to Trent, and back through the zoo — all to raise awareness and funds.

“It affects many people because it can hurt you in many ways, shapes and sizes, and for me, I got so bad I [could] barely walk but they were able to catch Cohen early,” said Callyn. “It feels good because we can raise a lot of awareness and we want to get to the point where we can finally beat Crohn’s and colitis.

There is a higher incident of Crohn’s and colitis in Canada than any other place in the world. One in 150 Canadians are diagnosed with it yearly and that number continues to grow. Incidents of Crohn’s in Canadian kids has doubled since 1995.

While experts do not know the exact reason why Canadians are more susceptible, there are some hypotheses, including lack of sunlight, high rates of vitamin D deficiency, diet and migration patterns.

That is why an event like this is important to raise funds for research and treatment.

“Our goal for Peterborough is $22,000, online is $11,000, and we’ll see what we come at later today,” said Caitlyn Brown, a volunteer with the Gutsy Walk.

Last year’s Gutsy Walk raised $18, 000, which went directly to education, raising awareness and research on colitits and Crohn’s disease.