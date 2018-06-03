Traffic
June 3, 2018 11:02 am

37-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Niagara region

By Staff The Canadian Press

Niagara Regional Police say the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
WAINFLEET, Ont. – Police in the Niagara region say a man is dead after losing control of an all-terrain vehicle and landing in a river in Wainfleet, Ont.

They say a 37-year-old Wainfleet man was driving the ATV westbound when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say the vehicle continued across a field and landed in the Welland River.

They say the man was airlifted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

