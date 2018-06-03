Maritimes under frost advisory Sunday evening

Only a few days after a heat wave made its way through the Maritimes, Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the region.

The agency says that winds will allow temperatures throughout the region to drop near or below zero overnight on Sunday and into early Monday morning — allowing for a high likelihood of frost.

Environment Canada is recommending that people in the region take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

According to the agency, frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark which can lead “to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”