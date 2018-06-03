This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ June 3

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Formula E fallout

In a one-on-one conversation with Global News’ senior anchor Jamie Orchard, Montreal mayor Valérie Plante said she hasn’t ruled out legal action against the former administration over mishandling contracts for the Formula E car race.

This comes after the city’s inspector general published a scathing report outlining how the administration of Denis Coderre set up a non-profit organization to collect government subsidies for the race.

Coderre said he does not agree with the findings of the inspector general and defended his actions by saying he was just trying to ensure the race was a success, while Plante insisted that laws were indeed broken.

Other topics were touched upon during the mayor’s conversation with Orchard, from the safety for women during festival season to Plante’s plans for public transit.

CSL dramatic society presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat premiered this week at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium.

It’s the seventh musical that the Côte Saint-Luc dramatic society has put on in recent years.

Organizers also held their annual fundraising gala on Wednesday night, with proceeds going towards renovating the theatre and giving students, seniors and those living with a disability opportunities to take in a performance.

Sam Boucher, who plays the title role of Joseph in the production, along with Mitchell Brownstein, the producer and mayor of Côte Saint-Luc, sat down with Orchard to talk about the group’s latest show.