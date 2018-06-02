Crime
June 2, 2018 2:05 pm

Police searching for 2 suspects who allegedly stole a dog in Oakville

By Staff The Canadian Press

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say they’re looking for two suspects involved in the alleged theft of a 14-week-old dog outside a restaurant.

Halton Regional Police say that on Thursday night a man and a woman allegedly stole the black-and-white dachshund from outside “Ritorno” in Oakville, Ont.

Police say they’re looking for two people in their 20s who are believed to have driven off in a white SUV.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

