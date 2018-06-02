Police searching for 2 suspects who allegedly stole a dog in Oakville
A A
OAKVILLE, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say they’re looking for two suspects involved in the alleged theft of a 14-week-old dog outside a restaurant.
Halton Regional Police say that on Thursday night a man and a woman allegedly stole the black-and-white dachshund from outside “Ritorno” in Oakville, Ont.
Police say they’re looking for two people in their 20s who are believed to have driven off in a white SUV.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.