Possible wind prompts warning for those living along Okanagan Lake

With wind in the forecast for the weekend, emergency officials in the central Okanagan are warning lakefront residents to take steps to protect their property.

“The situation has stabilized, especially when it comes to the region’s creeks and streams,” Emergency Operations Centre director, Jim Zaffino said. “However, when it comes to lakeshore areas, the situation is not yet over and we cannot afford to let our guard down.”

As of Friday morning, the water level in Okanagan Lake was sitting at 342.69 metres, which is 21 centimetres above full pool.

While that is still 57 centimetres lower than the high water mark of 2017, a severe wind and/or rain event could push water levels higher and lead to flooding and erosion, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC).

The COEOC is urging property owners to take protective measures including securing docks and boats, and installing measures to protect against wave action and prevent erosion.

Click here for sand and sandbag locations.

Protection measures should stay in place until the COEOC has announced that water levels have receded to the point it is safe to remove them.

The COEOC also said debris washed up on beaches should be left for the time being.

The logs and other wood will help limit erosion caused by wave action.

With flood warnings and advisories for the central Okanagan’s creeks and streams now ended, residents who live away from the lakeshore can begin dismantling protection measures they installed on their property.

Residents dismantling sandbag walls are being encouraged to take precautions when working around stagnant water. The COEOC said sandbags that have been sitting in water can contain mould.

Residents should wear N95 respirators, nitrile gloves and rubber boots and thoroughly wash hands and clothes after handling the bags.

The COEOC said under no circumstances should sandbags be emptied into any creeks, lakes, wetland, beaches or other watercourses as outlined in the Water Sustainability Act.

The impact can destroy fish habitat and affect drinking water supply, infrastructure, flood control, navigation and recreational activities.