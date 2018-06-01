Man bites St. Thomas police officer, sending him to hospital

A St. Thomas police officer was sent to hospital after getting bit by a man during a break-and-enter call.

Police responded to a call at around 6 a.m. Friday, about a man threatening to harm a person living in a home on Balaclava Street.

Police say the suspect fled the residence prior to police arrival, but returned carrying two large wooden sticks and threatening police.

Police said the suspect threw a two-foot-long stick at an officer and missed, then tried to flee, but was cut off by another officer.

According to police, both the officer and the suspect fell to the ground, where the suspect bit the officer’s forearm and drew blood.

Police said they were eventually able to control the suspect, but not before he spat on another officer.

Police said the suspect continued lashing out once being transported to the station, where he defecated and urinated continuously on the floor and walls of a holding cell.

Meanwhile, the injured officer received treatment at Elgin General Hospital for a head wound and the bite, and has started an aggressive treatment program to counteract any potentially contagious diseases.

Charges are pending against a 32-year-old St. Thomas man. Police say the man is very well known to authorities.

This is the second time this week a St. Thomas police officer has been involved in a biting incident. Police say an officer responding to a domestic dispute on Monday was nearly bitten on the leg by a male suspect. The male was later charged with several offences, including mischief under $5,000, resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.