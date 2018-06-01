RCMP conduct checkpoint in search for missing Nova Scotia man, Timothy Wells

RCMP are continuing to search for a missing Nova Scotia man, Timothy Wells, who has not been seen or heard from since May 12.

The 56-year-old was last seen riding his bicycle along Highway 14 in Vaughan, N.S.

“There wasn’t any indication of foul play when this was first reported to police. However, the fact that he’s been missing for three weeks is very concerning to the family and of course to the police,” said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Wells has been missing for three weeks. Police and members of his family are distributing posters this afternoon, looking for information on his whereabouts. #NovaScotia @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/zD3tQallNn — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 1, 2018

On Friday, police conducted a checkpoint in Vaughan, where they stopped passing motorists and handed out flyers. Members of Wells’ family were also on hand, trying to raise awareness.

“It’s very scary. The family’s all on edge, we don’t know which way to go,” said his sister, Christine Wells Parker.

“We have no starting point in which to do a total ground search, nothing because we have nothing to go on. It’s like he vanished. People don’t just vanish without something.”

Wells’ family says he has taken off in the past but never for this long.

“They tried to keep it from me. I’m the oldest in the family because I went in and had heart surgery so I was in hospital for the last three weeks. I’ve been home a week. It’s been very stressful trying to deal with everything, especially with Tim’s disappearance,” Wells Parker told Global News.

So far, the search for Wells has turned up little information. Police were originally looking to speak to two people who picked up a man near the Forest Heights Community School in Chester Basin on May 13 in case it was connected to Wells disappearance, but recently found out it isn’t.

Wells family says he has taken off in the past but never for this long. "We have nothing to go on. It's like he vanished, people don't just vanish without something." #NovaScotia @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/B3yYAfOuHK — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 1, 2018

“It wasn’t Mr. Wells, we actually did contact them and found that not to be the case. They were not in contact with him,” said Clarke.

RCMP say they need help. Investigators are asking anyone with any information at all about the disappearance to contact police or submit their tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

So far, the search for Wells has turned up little information. Police are hoping to generate some tips in the case. #NovaScotia @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/qMuSsErvEd — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) June 1, 2018

Wells’ sister says he left without any of his medication. They’re hoping someone will come forward with information and that Wells will be back home before his birthday next week.

“Someone must no something. Any information, any little lead, any little thing. If you picked him up and dropped him off at a store, anything. It would be very much appreciated,” said Wells Parker.

Wells is described as a six-foot-tall, 270-pound man with thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet.