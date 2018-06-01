Manslaughter charge laid in downtown Calgary altercation that left man dead

A Calgary man is wanted on warrants in relation to the death of a man found in medical distress in downtown Calgary early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of 15 Avenue S.E. at about 2 a.m. for reports of an injured man.

At first, police believed 24-year-old Craig Cutter may have been injured in a nearby altercation that involved about 10 people.

READ MORE: Man’s death ruled a homicide: Calgary police

Investigators said Friday there is no evidence connecting the two, but instead believe the man was stabbed in an unrelated altercation in the same area.

Cutter died in hospital from his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide on Tuesday.

Police said Friday they’re looking for 26-year-old Kyle Stanley James Bearhat, who faces a charge of manslaughter in relation to Cutter’s death.

Bearhat is described as being about 5’7″ tall with an average build, brown eyes and black hair. He has a distinctive scar on his left cheek, police said.

Anyone with information on Bearhat’s whereabouts or the incident that led to Cutter’s death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.