June 1, 2018 3:00 pm

Peterborough woman facing drug charges

A Peterborough woman faces charges after driving a pickup truck into a building in late February.

A Peterborough woman has been charged with trafficking cocaine and possessing heroin.

An investigation by Peterborough Police Service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug (ICAD) Unit on May 31 resulted in the arrest of the woman in the area of Park and Sherbrooke streets.

Heather Linda Bell, 49, of Milroy Drive, Peterborough, is charged with the following:

  • Traffick in schedule I substance (cocaine)
  • Possession of a schedule I substance (heroin)
  • Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Bell was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

