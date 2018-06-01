Charges pending against Airdrie man involved in RCMP pursuit
RCMP say charges are pending against a man that led officers on a pursuit along Highway 1 in Rockyview County near Strathmore on Friday morning.
Officers were called about a possible impaired driver at about 7:09 a.m.
After locating the suspect vehicle, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop, evading police.
The RCMP members reported seeing a “very poor driving pattern” and out of concern for other drivers on the road, pursued the vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped a short time later and the driver was taken into custody.
Police continue to investigate the sobriety of the 31-year-old man and the possibility that he was driving impaired. Charges are pending.
