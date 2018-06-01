Ontario Election

More
Politics
June 1, 2018 2:26 pm

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath making a second campaign visit to Peterborough

By Videographer, Backup News & Sports Anchor  Global News

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath makes a point during a townhall on health care in Sarnia, Ont., on Monday, May 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
A A

With less than a week to go until the provincial election, NDP leader Andrea Horwath will make her second campaign stop in Peterborough on Saturday.

She will join Peterborough-Kawartha NDP candidate Sean Conway at Dreams of Beans Cafe on Hunter St. W. at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: NDP’s Andrea Horwath makes strategic voting pitch to Liberal supporters

There, she is expected to make an announcement about health care.

Horwath last visited Peterborough on May 20, when she spoke to supporters at the Peterborough Naval Association.

The election is on June 7.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#onpoli
Andrea Horwath
Doug Ford
Election 2018
Kathleen Wynne
NDP
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario Liberals
ontario ndp
Ontario PCs
Peterborough
Sean Conway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News