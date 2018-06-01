Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath making a second campaign visit to Peterborough
With less than a week to go until the provincial election, NDP leader Andrea Horwath will make her second campaign stop in Peterborough on Saturday.
She will join Peterborough-Kawartha NDP candidate Sean Conway at Dreams of Beans Cafe on Hunter St. W. at 2 p.m.
There, she is expected to make an announcement about health care.
Horwath last visited Peterborough on May 20, when she spoke to supporters at the Peterborough Naval Association.
The election is on June 7.
