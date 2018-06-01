Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath making a second campaign visit to Peterborough

With less than a week to go until the provincial election, NDP leader Andrea Horwath will make her second campaign stop in Peterborough on Saturday.

She will join Peterborough-Kawartha NDP candidate Sean Conway at Dreams of Beans Cafe on Hunter St. W. at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: NDP’s Andrea Horwath makes strategic voting pitch to Liberal supporters

A great time in Peterborough last night, where I shared more of our plan to make life better for people in Eastern Ontario! #ptbo #onpoli #Change4Better pic.twitter.com/I6Tl2LZzX0 — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) May 21, 2018

There, she is expected to make an announcement about health care.

Horwath last visited Peterborough on May 20, when she spoke to supporters at the Peterborough Naval Association.

The election is on June 7.