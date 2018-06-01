Orillia Opera House forced to postpone show after hydro transformer catches fire
The Orillia Opera House was forced to postpone the Barra MacNeils show after a hydro transformer caught fire outside of the building Thursday afternoon.
According to the city, at approximately 12:40 p.m. on May 31, a car crashed into a hydro transformer outside of the opera house on West Street North, causing it to catch fire. Orillia fire attended the scene and power was temporarily shut off in the immediate area while firefighters extinguished the flames.
Officials say no damage was reported to the building as a result of the incident.
The opera house has rescheduled the show for June 6, at 7:30 p.m., and say all of the tickets for the event will be honoured.
