Orillia Opera House forced to postpone show after hydro transformer catches fire

The Orillia Opera House was forced to postpone the Barra MacNeils show after a hydro transformer caught fire outside of the building Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: @OrilliaOH is postponing its Barra MacNeils show tonight due to power outage caused by hydro transformer fire. @orillialibrary is without power & is closed at this time. #OrilliaTransit terminal is back at its regular location. More info: https://t.co/aL6avJAr19 pic.twitter.com/bAlYXzHFea — City of Orillia (@cityoforillia) May 31, 2018

According to the city, at approximately 12:40 p.m. on May 31, a car crashed into a hydro transformer outside of the opera house on West Street North, causing it to catch fire. Orillia fire attended the scene and power was temporarily shut off in the immediate area while firefighters extinguished the flames.

Officials say no damage was reported to the building as a result of the incident.

The opera house has rescheduled the show for June 6, at 7:30 p.m., and say all of the tickets for the event will be honoured.