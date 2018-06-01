Signal issues at Wilson Yard create delays for morning TTC riders

The TTC says the Line 1 subway is experiencing signal issues resulting in severe delays.

The issues at Wilson Yard are forcing the TTC to reroute trains.

Line one trains are turning back at Lawrence West and St. George Stations due to the problems.

Shuttle buses are operating in those areas to ensure commuters get to their destinations.

The TTC said customers can use GO Transit from Finch Station to Yorkdale Station for the cost of a TTC fare.

They said the issues will mean significant delays on all subway lines.

They said they are working to restore scheduled service.