SiRT clears officers of wrongdoing after man suffers serious head injury during arrest

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says RCMP officers were not in the wrong after a Sackville, N.S., man suffered a serious head injury during an arrest last year.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says on Oct. 18, 2017, Mounties responded to the Dollarama on Sackville Drive after receiving word that man had damaged merchandise.

SiRT says a few minutes later, officers received a different call from staff at GoodLife Fitness, who claimed a man was refused entry and threatened one of the fitness club members with a knife.

SiRT says police then went to a nearby address associated with the man, and began speaking with him through the door of the apartment. He refused to open the door, and police became concerned for his safety after he threatened to hurt himself, “including that he would slit his throat if the police entered his apartment.”

“At one point the (suspect) even put a razor blade under the door for the police to take,” SiRT said in a news release Thursday. “He told the police he had more razor blades.”

SiRT says at one point, the man partially opened the door and officers gained entry. Police took the man to the ground, where they struggled to subdue and handcuff him.

The officers were forced to Taser the man, but it had little effect, according to SiRT.

“One of the witness officers noticed blood coming from the (suspect’s) head before he was handcuffed,” the release reads. “As the (suspect) did not comply with the command that he put his hands behind his back, two members of the ERT had to force his hands behind his back.”

SiRT says it was at that point that the suspect’s head was held to the floor and blood was seen “gushing” from a laceration to his head.

A box cutter blade was later found on the floor where the suspect had been, and SiRT believes that caused a “significant laceration to his head.”

“While no definitive conclusion can be made with respect to the specific cause of the (suspect’s) injury, his allegation that he was subjected to a deliberate act by a police officer who sliced his head with a blade is not supported by the evidence,” SiRT said.

“Therefore, none of the officers involved will face any criminal charges.”

