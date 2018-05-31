‘Best goodbye possible’: friends remember London homicide victim Dereck Szaflarski

Friends of a man fatally injured in a Richmond Row altercation are relieved a suspect is in custody, but are focusing their efforts on remembering Dereck Szaflarski.

London police announced an arrest warrant had been issued for Robert Williams, 35, on a charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday. The suspect turned himself in that night.

Szaflarski’s former roommate, Sean Hawkins, told 980 CFPL he’s happy to see police making progress in the case.

“It helps bring closure and, it’s just kind of a relieving feeling, that someone’s going to be held accountable.”

Another friend, Chase McAllister, said he’s pleased the case is moving forward but he refuses to give the suspect his attention.

“I’m still at a loss for words. I really don’t know what to say except that I’m glad there’s now a light of justice for my friend,” he said.

“[The suspect] doesn’t deserve my thoughts or my emotions or my anger or anything of that nature.”

Hawkins added that friends and family are focused on an upcoming funeral for Szaflarski.

“It hasn’t even been a week yet since his passing so it’s still very, very fresh and you know, these kind of things just take time,” he explained.

“We gotta make sure that he gets the best goodbye possible and that everybody gets a day of closure and can move on in their lives.”

Officers were called to the scene of Richmond Street and Piccadilly Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of an altercation.

According to the investigation, Szaflarski and another man became involved in a physical altercation near the corner of the intersection.

During the altercation, police say the victim sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital. An unspecified weapon has not been recovered, police said. Szaflarski had been out with friends celebrating his 27th birthday.

The suspect fled the scene in a white two-door vehicle, police said. The vehicle was later located north of London and was returned to the city for examination.

Williams appeared in court Thursday morning and is due back via video on June 12.