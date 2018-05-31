Call from concerned citizen leads Hamilton police to two wanted men

A call by a concerned citizen has led Hamilton police to the arrest of two wanted men.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday, about two men sleeping inside a vehicle on Golf Links Road in Ancaster.

The investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from Sudbury.

Further investigation revealed the suspects had recently stolen property from a parked vehicle in the Meadowlands.

Police say both men, aged 34 and 37, had outstanding warrants for their arrest and have been held in custody for bail hearings.

They face several charges, including theft and possession of stolen property.