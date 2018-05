Durham police say an analysis of the bones found in Oshawa on Wednesday has concluded that they belong to an animal, not a human.

UPDATE – An analysis of the bones located near the shoreline in southeast Oshawa indicate they are not human. — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) May 31, 2018

Officers say they received a call from a citizen Thursday regarding “several bones” that had been found.

They investigated an area near a walking path close to General Motors’ headquarters after the call and sent the remains for analysis.