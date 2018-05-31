Police search for two suspects wanted for using stolen bank cards

Durham police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two men after they were recorded on surveillance cameras allegedly making purchases with stolen bank cards.

The victim told police he lost his wallet with credit and bank cards in it on Saturday, April 14 in the Victoria Street and Thickson Road area in Whitby, Ont.

READ MORE: Police issue warning after marijuana ‘snacks’ brought to Toronto-area elementary school twice

Officers say they investigated the footage and were able to spot the suspects, who were seen using the bank cards in Oshawa, Ont., at an Esso gas station and Tim Hortons on Park Road South.

One suspect is described as a man in his 20s, heavy set, short black hair, right eyebrow pierced, right lip pierced and right ear pierced. He was wearing black pants, brown shoes and a tan jacket with black and grey features.

The second suspect is also a man in his 20s, with short black hair, black chinstrap beard and moustache. He was wearing a dark winter jacket with fur on the hood.

READ MORE: Suspect jumps out of building, bites officer, to avoid arrest in Oshawa: police allege

Police are asking anyone with new information about this incident to contact Det. Const. VanBelleghem of the Central West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1854.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.