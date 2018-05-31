Quebec man killed in head-on crash in Robinsonville, N.B.

A Quebec man has been killed in a head-on crash involving a transport truck in Robinsonville, N.B.

RCMP say they responded to the collision between a car hauling a utility trailer and a transport truck just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 17.

READ: 3-vehicle crash in northern N.B. claims life of 60-year-old man

Police say they believe the car, which was travelling southbound, crossed the centre line and struck the transport truck that was travelling northbound.

The car’s driver and lone occupant, who was from Nouvelle, Que., died at the scene.

The driver and three passengers of the transport truck were taken to hospital with what are being described as minor injuries.

RCMP say their investigation into the collision continues.