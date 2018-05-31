Police have located missing Barrie teen
The search for a missing Barrie teenager is over after he was located by police.
Barrie police say 13-year-old Cameron Abernathy was located safely.
Abernathy was reported missing from the Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road area on Tuesday evening.
Police thank the public for their continued support and assistance.
