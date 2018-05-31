Canada
May 31, 2018 8:14 am

Police have located missing Barrie teen

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police say 13-year-old Cameron Abernathy has been located safely.

Barrie Police / Provided
A A

The search for a missing Barrie teenager is over after he was located by police.

Barrie police say 13-year-old Cameron Abernathy was located safely.

READ MORE: Barrie police seeking assistance locating missing teen

Abernathy was reported missing from the Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road area on Tuesday evening.

Police thank the public for their continued support and assistance.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Police
Barrie Police Services
Barrie Teen
Barrie Teenager
Big Bay Point Road
Found Teen
missing person
Missing Teen
Teenager
Yonge Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News