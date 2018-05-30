Canada
May 30, 2018 5:04 pm
Updated: May 30, 2018 5:05 pm

Man sexually assaulted two 11-year-old girls, Toronto police allege

By The Canadian Press

Toronto police are seeking a man believed to be in his 30's in connection to a sexual assault downtown.

Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto Police say they’re looking for a suspect after two 11-year-old girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in a downtown convenience store.

The two girls were in the store near Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West last Friday afternoon and it’s alleged they were approached by a man who sexually assaulted both of them.

READ MORE: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Toronto nightclub bathroom: police

Police say they’re seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and have released security camera images.

The man is described as 30 years old, clean-shaven, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bloor Street West
Sexual Assault
Spadina Street
toronto police service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News