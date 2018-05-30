Man sexually assaulted two 11-year-old girls, Toronto police allege

Toronto Police say they’re looking for a suspect after two 11-year-old girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in a downtown convenience store.

The two girls were in the store near Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West last Friday afternoon and it’s alleged they were approached by a man who sexually assaulted both of them.

READ MORE: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Toronto nightclub bathroom: police

Police say they’re seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and have released security camera images.

The man is described as 30 years old, clean-shaven, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

