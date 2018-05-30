Man sexually assaulted two 11-year-old girls, Toronto police allege
Toronto Police say they’re looking for a suspect after two 11-year-old girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in a downtown convenience store.
The two girls were in the store near Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West last Friday afternoon and it’s alleged they were approached by a man who sexually assaulted both of them.
Police say they’re seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and have released security camera images.
The man is described as 30 years old, clean-shaven, with short brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
