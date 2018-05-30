Man charged after Wilson Avenue bust turns up $16K worth of fentanyl, other drugs

A 32-year-old London man is facing several drug charges after police allegedly seized $17,000 worth of drugs from a Wilson Avenue home on Tuesday, including thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl powder, police said.

Police said members of the Guns and Drugs section searched an unspecified home on Wilson Street in west London with help from the Emergency Response Unit.

At the home, officers allegedly seized 41.3 grams of fentanyl worth $16,500, 47 grams of marijuana worth $470, and 0.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine worth $20.

Police said they also seized $2,205 worth of cash, two digital weigh scales, and three cellphones.

A 32-year-old man is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused appeared in court in London on Wednesday.

