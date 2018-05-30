Man, 67, charged after allegedly exposing himself to 12-year-old girl
A 67-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a 12-year-old girl in Windsor on Monday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say just before 4 p.m., the girl witnessed the man exposing himself as he stood on an adjacent property.
Garnett Frederick Smith was arrested a short time later and was held in custody overnight.
He is facing charges of committing an indecent act and breach of probation.
Police say Smith appeared in Windsor provincial court on Tuesday and was released on strict conditions.
He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 12.
