Young woman charged with manslaughter in death of Penticton teen

Penticton RCMP revealed on Tuesday that a woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the mysterious death of a Penticton teenager more than a year ago.

Twenty-one-year-old Kiera Bourque was scheduled to appear in Penticton provincial court Tuesday to face the charge in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy at a Penticton home in April 2017.

Police said the teen’s death was initially thought to be attributable to a medical condition.

READ MORE: Young Penticton woman arrested following death of teen

Bourque allegedly contacted 9-1-1 claiming her “companion” was in medical distress and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP said evidence came to light that foul play may have been involved.

In August 2017, the teen’s death was categorized as a homicide.

Police did not notify the public that a homicide occurred until December 2017, eight months after the incident.

The death was only revealed when Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager was questioned by a local news outlet in a year-end interview about the number of open homicides investigations in 2017.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case, and so not to compromise the investigation, little information was provided to the public at the time of the incident,” Const. James Grandy said.

Court records show Bourque will make her next court appearance on June 20 at the Penticton Law Courts to consult with counsel.