Crime
May 29, 2018 4:53 pm

Innisfil man facing assault charges after verbal argument turned physical

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe police have charged a 21-year-old Innisfil man with assault after an argument turned physical.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A 21-year-old man is facing assault charges after an argument boiled over to a physical altercation in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police were called to a home on Innisfil Beach Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28.

Police say when they arrived on scene, a 21-year-old Innisfil man and his 20-year-old girlfriend had been assaulted outside of their home while they were standing with a group of adults and a baby.

According to police, the incident occurred when two men showed up and began arguing with the male victim about an issue from the past.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend was assaulted while trying to move the child away from the altercation.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, but was located at a nearby house.  Police arrested the man and charged him with two counts of assault. He was transported to the North Division, and was later released on a promise to appear in court.

