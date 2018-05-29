Innisfil man facing assault charges after verbal argument turned physical

A 21-year-old man is facing assault charges after an argument boiled over to a physical altercation in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police were called to a home on Innisfil Beach Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 28.

Police say when they arrived on scene, a 21-year-old Innisfil man and his 20-year-old girlfriend had been assaulted outside of their home while they were standing with a group of adults and a baby.

According to police, the incident occurred when two men showed up and began arguing with the male victim about an issue from the past.

READ MORE: Woman facing charges after driving impaired with a child in the car: Police

Police say the victim’s girlfriend was assaulted while trying to move the child away from the altercation.

Police say the suspect fled the scene, but was located at a nearby house. Police arrested the man and charged him with two counts of assault. He was transported to the North Division, and was later released on a promise to appear in court.