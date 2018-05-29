Estate planning 630 CHED
May 29, 2018 1:37 pm

June 2 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By 630CHED

MacMillan Estate Planning will be on Talk to the Experts Saturday at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: MacMillan Estate Planning
A A

The next MacMillan Estate Planning Life & Legacy Seminar is Tuesday, June 19.

This Saturday on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined by trust and estate planning specialist, Sherri MacMillan who presents strategies that put you in control of what happens to your assets now and for generations to come.

Key topics include minimizing tax, protecting your wealth and keeping family harmony intact.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

Register online.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Estate planning 630 CHED
MacMillan Estate Planning
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the experts 630 CHED
Talk to the Experts estate planning
Talk to the Experts MacMillan estate planning.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News