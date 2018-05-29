Crime
May 29, 2018 11:53 am

Man charged in connection with Toothy Moose stabbings in March

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police on scene on Argyle Street following a stabbing inside The Toothy Moose on March 18.

Steve Silva/ Global News
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a number of stabbings at a downtown Halifax bar after St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The man was arrested in Dartmouth at 3:44 a.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of an impaired driver.

Brandon Farmer, 29, has been charged with a count each of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and three counts of assault with a weapon. Police say those charges are related to the incident at the Toothy Moose.

Farmer also faces a charge of impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer in connection with the incident on Monday.

Police say the stabbing happened at 1 a.m. on March 18 inside the Toothy Moose Bar.

A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man also suffered a minor stab wound in the incident.

Police say they later discovered a third man was also stabbed during the incident.

