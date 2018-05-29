Man charged in connection with Toothy Moose stabbings in March
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with a number of stabbings at a downtown Halifax bar after St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
The man was arrested in Dartmouth at 3:44 a.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of an impaired driver.
Brandon Farmer, 29, has been charged with a count each of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault, two counts of assault causing bodily harm and three counts of assault with a weapon. Police say those charges are related to the incident at the Toothy Moose.
Farmer also faces a charge of impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer in connection with the incident on Monday.
Police say the stabbing happened at 1 a.m. on March 18 inside the Toothy Moose Bar.
A 38-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man also suffered a minor stab wound in the incident.
Police say they later discovered a third man was also stabbed during the incident.
