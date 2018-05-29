Weather
May 29, 2018 4:14 pm

Oshawa splash pads now open for the season

By Video Journalist  Global News

Many families are heading to Oshawa's splash pads, including this one at Lakeview Park, to catch a break from the heat.

Aaron Streck/Global News
The start of summer is only a few weeks away, and as the region heats up, families may want to find a place to cool down.

The city of Oshawa has now opened many of its splash pads for the season, including the ones at these locations:

  • Baker Park
  • Lakeview Park
  • Mackenzie Park
  • Lake Vista Park
  • Northview Park
  • Rotary Park

These will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Labour Day (Sept. 3).

Easton Park’s splash pad is closed for a water main replacement and will open mid-June. The Legends Centre splash pad is also closed for repairs.

Due to the park’s redevelopment project, the pad at Glen Stewart Park is not open.

