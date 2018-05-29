Oshawa splash pads now open for the season
The start of summer is only a few weeks away, and as the region heats up, families may want to find a place to cool down.
The city of Oshawa has now opened many of its splash pads for the season, including the ones at these locations:
- Baker Park
- Lakeview Park
- Mackenzie Park
- Lake Vista Park
- Northview Park
- Rotary Park
These will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Labour Day (Sept. 3).
Easton Park’s splash pad is closed for a water main replacement and will open mid-June. The Legends Centre splash pad is also closed for repairs.
Due to the park’s redevelopment project, the pad at Glen Stewart Park is not open.
