Canada
May 29, 2018 9:08 am

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating morning house fire

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Aino Beach Road, south of Little Britain, is closed following a morning house fire.

Harrison Perkins/Special to CHEX News
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are currently investigating a morning house fire in the Washburn Island area.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:10 a.m. and police say an investigation has been launched. No other details have been provided.

Aino Beach Road is closed at Rainbow Bridge Road for just local traffic. The area is about 12 kilometres south of Little Britain.

More to come.

