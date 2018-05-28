Traffic
Serious collision on Portage sends four to hospital

By Cameron Poitras CJOB
Amber McGuckin
Four people are in hospital after a serious collision on Portage Avenue in front of Polo Park.

Those four people were taken to hospital and everyone has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident that happened around 6:45 Monday evening.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

No word yet on if speed or alcohol are considered factors.

