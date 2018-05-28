Serious collision on Portage sends four to hospital
A A
Four people are in hospital after a serious collision on Portage Avenue in front of Polo Park.
Those four people were taken to hospital and everyone has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Four vehicles were involved in the accident that happened around 6:45 Monday evening.
READ MORE: Manitoban motorcyclist dies after being hit by three vehicles
An investigation into the cause is ongoing.
No word yet on if speed or alcohol are considered factors.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.