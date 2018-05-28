Chilliwack Mounties arrest man they say opened fire in front of them during stakeout

Chilliwack RCMP say they arrested a shooting suspect last week after officers on a stakeout witnessed him open fire.

Officers with the detachment’s Prolific Offenders Suppression Team (POST) were doing covert surveillance of a home in the 9300-block of Fletcher Street on Wednesday, according to an RCMP media release, and saw 31-year-old Corey Richard Emery leave the home just after noon and fire a handgun at a vehicle that fled the scene.

He was immediately taken into custody, and the vehicle that officers say he shot at was stopped a few blocks away, police said.

That evening, police returned with a warrant to search the home.

Investigators say they seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, pellet pistols, suspected opioids, cash and “articles associated with drug trafficking.”

Emery is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief under $5,000.

He remains in police custody and is set to appear in court in June.