Is this May one for the temperature record books?

Near 30 degree weather has Winnipeggers reaching for the sunscreen at lot more often these days. But is it actually warmer than what we typically see during the month of May?

While it may feel like this May is unusually warmer, it’s actually pretty average.

So far this month, the average temperature in Winnipeg has been 13.8 degrees.

Which means this month doesn’t even crack the top 15 warmest Mays on record.

Environment Canada has weather records dating back to 1872 and according to experts, May 1977 was the warmest in Winnipeg.

The 20 warmest May months on record

The average temperature that month was close to 18 degrees.

The normal temperatures for this time of year range from a high of 22 degrees to a low of 8 degrees.

These warm late May temperatures are hot on the heels of one of the longest dry spells Winnipeg has seen. With no measurable rain for more than a month.

The last time there was a dry spell like that, was 1980. That year the city went 40 days between Mar. 27 and May 5 without any measurable rain or snow.