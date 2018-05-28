Police continue to search for missing Whitby woman

Durham Regional Police have been looking for a missing 46-year-old Whitby woman, whose family is concerned for her well being.

Melanie Vachon was last seen by her family and friends on May 7, and was reported missing to police on 18. Officers say she has not been seen, or made contact with, anyone she knows since she left her residence on Dunlop Street East in Whitby.

Vachon is described as a female, about five feet nine inches tall, medium build, with long brown hair and red highlights. She wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing dark grey yoga pants as well as a black shirt. She was carrying a brown leather bag.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

In Durham Region, police say to contact Det. Const. Graff of the Central West Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1831.