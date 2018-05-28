Serious Motor Vehicle Incident in downtown Kingston

Police have blocked off a downtown intersection this morning for a serious motor vehicle incident. Brock street– from Barrie to Division — has been closed since 3 am Monday, and police don’t know when the area will be re-opened. Officers with the forensics unit are currently on scene and say it involved a pedestrian. A level 4 investigation is underway. Motorists are advised to avoid the area this morning. More information will be provided when it becomes available.