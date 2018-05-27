Nova Scotia serious incident investigator identifies man killed by police in Cole Harbour

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has identified the man shot and killed by police on Saturday morning in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The office of Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Unit (SiRT), has identified the man as Bradley Thomas Clattenburg, 24, of Truro, N.S.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

In a news release Saturday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP said Mounties and Halifax Regional Police officers were at the scene of an “unfolding incident,” which started Saturday morning.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area between 40 Broom Road and Highway 7 in Westphal.

Nova Scotia RCMP issued a second news release Saturday afternoon, saying they responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot another man.

“As members responded, the man fled the home and entered a wooded area,” the news release reads. “While police were attempting to locate him utilizing RCMP Police Dog Services, they were confronted by the man resulting in officers discharging their firearms.”

WATCH: Police on scene of ‘unfolding incident’ in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia

Police say the suspect died at the scene.

The investigation has now been turned over to SiRT and RCMP say they have no further comment at this time.

With files from Steve Silva and Graeme Benjamin