Oshawa woman takes pride in keeping neighbourhood green space clean

She doesn’t do it for the attention or the accolades, but an Oshawa woman is cleaning up green spaces in her community because she wants to keep it looking beautiful. Her desire hasn’t gone unnoticed in her neighbourhood, inspiring others to help.

“I just do what I can to try and make it beautiful and look after it,” said Deborah Wheeler.

It’s a job Wheeler is passionate about. The 61-year-old South Oshawa resident has been picking up garbage in her neighbourhood for the last seven years.

READ MORE: Oshawa opposes controversial waterfront development plan

“It just needs to be done. I can be well-intentioned all I want, but if I want to see something happen, I need to make it happen, so that’s why I do it,” Wheeler said.

Of all places, she says, the Ritson Road South and Valley Road area green space needs the most attention.

“It is a catch for all of the garbage and recycling that blows around. One day I thought, ‘I have to do something.’ So, I stopped my car and there were some cardboard boxes, I just started picking them up and realized very quickly that it was a huge task and it was quite overwhelming,” Wheeler said.

She can’t put a number on how much trash she’s cleaned up over the years, but says on average, she fills two to three garbage bags each time she’s out. And if it’s been awhile, she can easily fill six or seven.

READ MORE: Cobourg to install waterpark attraction at Victoria Park beach

“We have a beautiful community with beaches and parks and bike trails and it deserves to be respected. It deserves to be looked after and appreciated,” Wheeler said.

Deborah’s initiative hasn’t gone unnoticed and has inspired many who live in the area — and even those at city hall.

“Those quiet warriors who just champion a community, they don’t go noticed and for someone to contribute and contribute and be of service in that capacity is really special,” said Kyle Paterson, South Oshawa resident.

“Every person that gives a little bit of their time back to the community is a great service. It’s service above self, and together we can do great things,” said John Henry, Oshawa Mayor.

READ MORE: Toronto city staff recommend strategy to protect pollinating insects

The City of Oshawa supplies Deborah with garbage bags and will pick them up after.

A group clean-up of Cordova Park has been scheduled for Sunday, May 27, at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. While there’s no confirmation as to how many will be attending, there is sure to be at least one person there: Deborah Wheeler.

“I’m just one person. But it has made such a huge difference in the community and I know people appreciate it,” Wheeler said.