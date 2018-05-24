44th annual Grand Gala inspired by ‘Prom Night: The Musical’

Londoners had the opportunity to re-live their prom night at the 44th annual Grand Gala, but none were happier than one man from Durham region.

Donning his trademarked spiked blue hair, Marc Hall was decked out in prom attire, greeting guests who were about to enjoy a night dedicated to him.

“It’s really amazing that high school kids will get to put on this musical,” Hall said.

The musical he’s talking about is Prom Queen, the story of Hall’s battle against Durham Catholic School Board to take his boyfriend to prom. That resulted in a groundbreaking court case where Hall, along with the support from his many family and friends, defeated the school, and was allowed to attend his prom with his boyfriend at the time.

“I’m so happy that high school kids will be getting to put this on because it’s a musical about kids in high school,” Hall said.

“I think it will definitely resonate with them more because of it,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Prom Queen: The Musical’ officially launches in London

As special as the musical might be, the show wouldn’t be able to go on without the help of the Grand Theatre.

“And so for this year, we’re looking to raise in and around the $200,000 mark for the gala, but obviously, we need as much as we can get,” said Grand Theatre executive director, Deb Harvey.

Proceeds from the gala support the Grand’s Make a Difference youth programs which include the High School Project as well as the Grand’s 100 Schools Program that tours a professional theatre production to 100 schools at no charge.

READ MORE: Public school board calls decision to pull ‘Prom Queen’ funding a mistake, reinstates $15K contribution

“Just this musical alone, we are looking in and around $250,000 to $300,000 just to put it on,” Harvey said.

“So we really need all the help we can get tonight, which I’m sure we will definitely get,” she said.

Billed as a “come WHO you are event,” attendees have been encouraged to don prom attire for the evening.

“It’s truly amazing that this is all happening here tonight,” Hall said.

“Once the money is raised, I’ll be ecstatic to actually meet the kids who will be showcasing my story to London come September,” he said.

Prom Queen: The Musical will run from Sept. 18 to 29, 2018, at the Grand Theatre.