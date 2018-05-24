Unique vision-care program aims to boost quality of life for patients

A first of its kind, vision-rehabilitation program in Kingston is helping vision-impaired patients see again. Its goal is to help improve access to care and reduce wait times for individuals with vision loss that is untreatable medically, surgically or with standard eyeglasses.

Dr. Mark Bona, an ophthalmologist and specialist in vision rehabilitation, says they hope to use the service to improve their patients’ everyday lives.

“We’re basically finding specialists to provide care where they need it, when they need it,” Bona says.

“We’re trying to address a lot of gaps in vision care and have brought together a lot of key stakeholders including Vision Loss Rehabilitation Ontario and Southeast Local Health Integration Network (LIHN).”

Using a variety of tools including iPads and other technology, the rehabilitation program assists patients in dealing with their vision impairment. Catherine Whittaker, 67, has slowly been losing her sight since 2001. She says with the help of the rehab program, she can once again see the things that matter.

“I can see photos of my daughter’s wedding enlarged and actually see how she looked and her husband looked and even their facial expressions.”

Bona, who is an ophthalmologist with Kingston Health Sciences Centre, says with technology at our fingertips, it allows patients to get life-changing help for their impairment.

“Patients are becoming more computer literate, they’re becoming more comfortable using smartphones and tablets, and Catherine is one of those examples that has really taken the ball and run with it.”

The program has been in place for a few years with KHSC. Bona says they have had a great response so far.

“We have patients that haven’t read for two, three, four years and to be able to allow them to access that literature has a huge impact and a very powerful effect on their quality of life.”

For Whittaker, she adds that this help has greatly improved her day-to-day life.

“It shows me a path where I am not going to be that isolated person. It makes me feel as if I have no impairment.”