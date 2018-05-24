Edmonton police warn of violent offender being released

Saying it’s in the interest of public safety, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a warning about the release of a violent offender on Thursday afternoon.

EPS said Adam Donovan Adie has an extensive history of extreme physical violence, including sexual violence, against women. He has been known to offend against both women known to him and women he randomly encounters, police said.

His history also includes assaults with weapons against men he knows and who are strangers.

Police warned Adie has been more likely to be violent in the past when he drinks alcohol.

The 47-year-old will be living in the Edmonton area and will be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Adie has been placed under a number of conditions including a daily curfew, abstaining from alcohol and drugs and he cannot be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal.

The EPS said this information was released in the belief that it is in the public interest to inform members of the community, but stressed this information is not intended to encourage people to engage in vigilante action.

Anyone with information about any potential breaches is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567.