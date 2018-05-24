Edmonton driver stopped for speeding 147 km/h on Manning Drive

Edmonton police said they caught a driver travelling more than double the speed limit in the north end of the city during a 24-hour crackdown.

Police said a 28-year-old driver was pulled over in the area of Manning Drive and 169 Avenue after officers witnessed a Chevy Tahoe travelling 147 km/h in a 70 km/h speed limit zone. The woman was issued a compulsory court summons.

The incident happened during the Edmonton Police Service’s “Operation 24 Hours” on May 17.

During that period, 2,175 speeding tickets were issued by officers and automated enforcement, police said. There were 482 other Traffic Safety Act violations, such as distracted driving.

Edmonton police and the City of Edmonton conduct regular traffic enforcement throughout the year.